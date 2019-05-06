FUC and FCCTF celebrate Child Abuse Awareness week

FARMINGTON - The Fairbanks Union Church in partnership with the Franklin County Children's Task Force celebrated Blue Sunday this week. The Sunday was dedicated to Child Abuse awareness and prevention. Scriptures, hymms, and prayers were all focused on doing what we can to make a positive difference in children's lives. The service ended with the children giving pinwheels to all with encouragement to share the symbol of positive, fun, childhood memories with those through out our community.