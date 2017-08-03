Golfers raise funds for breast cancer patient needs

LIVERMORE - On July 18, 40 women from throughout Maine and New Hampshire gathered at Maple Lane Golf Course in Livermore to support their sisters in need.

More than 35 people and businesses donated funds to be hole sponsors, bid on donated silent auction items, and competed in 18-holes of golf. At the conclusion of the event, $4,113 was raised and donated to the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, to assist breast cancer patients with paying for expenses not covered by insurance during treatment and recovery.

The center's Breast Care Support Nurse Kelly Alley was present to accept the funds and explain ways the monies are used to help women, saying that the offer of financial assistance can be a glimmer of light and hope for newly diagnosed patients and their families.