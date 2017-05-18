Greater Franklin County Youth Wellness Group is accepting new members

FARMINGTON - Looking for something to do this summer? The Greater Franklin County Youth Wellness Group is a new initiative sponsored by the Healthy Community Coalition. It is open to all youth in grades 7 -12 who live or go to school in Greater Franklin County.

The goal of the Greater Franklin County Youth Wellness Group is to help young people develop lifelong healthy habits. Youth members have the opportunity to learn ways to improve their personal wellness, tackling important issues like healthy eating, substance abuse prevention, and positive ways to deal with stress and anxiety.

Youth members will also have the opportunity to work within their local communities to create positive healthy changes like more tobacco-free spaces, establishing peer support programs, and helping shape local substance abuse prevention efforts.

Our first meeting is happening Monday, June 19 from 8 a.m.–11 a.m. at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Ongoing meetings and activities will take place throughout July and August, including a paint night, hiking, kayaking, and cooking classes.

To learn more about the Greater Franklin County Youth Wellness Group or to register for the June 19 meeting, contact Nicole Ditata, district youth coordinator at 779-2932 or nditata@fchn.org or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HealthyCommunityCoalition/

The Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our families, neighbors, and the communities where we live and work.