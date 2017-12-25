Guidance Through Grief support groups begin Jan. 16 and 17

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice is offering free support groups for adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Guidance Through Grief brings together those who are coping with the many emotions that come with the loss of someone special.

In Lewiston, the group begins Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at AHCH’s office, 15 Strawberry Avenue. In Auburn, the group will meet Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 17, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Hospice House, 236 Stetson Road. Each group meets once a week for eight weeks.

The groups are led by a highly trained expert who helps participants better understand the grief process and share their feelings and experiences with others who are grieving. Activities are designed to help participants find their way to a place of hope and comfort.

While pre-registration is required, there is no cost to participate. Please call 795-9468 or email Amy.Dulac@ahch.org if interested to register.