HCC announces upcoming Mobile Health Unit schedule

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County announces its upcoming schedule of Mobile Health Unit events. A variety of free health screenings and education will be offered at each location. Screenings include blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening (FIT screening), and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows: Aug. 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Walmart in Farmington; Aug. 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m. IGA in Rangeley; Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Food City in Wilton (Blueberry Festival); Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Food City in Livermore Falls; Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-noon, Tranten’s in Kingfield; Aug. 15, 1-4 p.m. at Fotter’s Market in Eustis (Deborah Burchfield, FNP to provide free medical care); Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Main St. in Phillips (Old Home Days); Aug. 26, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Farmington Fairgrounds (FootHills Fest).

A variety of free health screenings and education will be offered at each event. Screenings offered include blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening (FIT screening) and body composition analysis. Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and physical exam scheduling as well as assistance to help cover these costs. Other services include free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention information, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and enrollment assistance on the Affordable Care Act.

Services are provided free thanks to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation, the United Way of the Tri Valley Area, and Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.