HCC offering Hannaford shopping tour

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition is offering a free “Cooking Matters at the Store” shopping tour event at the Farmington Hannaford on Wednesday, March 4 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. HCC educators will coordinate information tables with samples, recipes, and activities throughout the store.

Participants will gain a variety of practical skills including buying fruits and vegetables on a budget, comparing unit prices to find bargains, reading and comparing food labels, identifying whole grains, and sticking to a budget.

At the end of the tour, participants who visit each station and complete a short survey will receive a $10 Hannaford gift card to purchase a healthy meal on the budget, a reusable grocery bag, and recipe booklet with simple tips on buying healthy, low-cost foods.

For more information, please contact Laura Quynn at 779-2928 or lquynn@fchn.org.

Healthy Community Coalition Nutrition Education classes are made possible through Maine SNAP-Ed. Maine SNAP-Ed is a USDA funded grant, administered by Maine DHHS, implemented statewide by University of New England through contracts with the Healthy Maine Partnership.

“Cooking Matters at the Store” is a curriculum of Cooking Matters, a program of Share Our Strength and the Good Shepherd Food Bank in partnership with Healthy Community Coalition. Cooking Matters is sponsored locally by Hannaford.