HCC to host Free Family Ski Nights at Titcomb Mountain

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County in partnership with University Credit Union will be offering a free family ski night on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4-8 p.m. at Titcomb Mountain. The event aims to get youth and families active in their community and encourages kids to be active. This night will feature a chance to meet UCU’s Monty Moose, eat healthy snacks, receive free giveaways, and listen to a live radio remote by 92 Moose.

Funding for this first free night is provided through the Carol M. White PEP grant and University Credit Union.

Two weeks later on Friday, Feb. 17, the HCC will offer an additional night of free family skiing at Titcomb from 4-8 p.m. Funding for this will be provided through the Carol M.White PEP Grant and the Drug Free Communities Grant.

Free rentals will be available at both events while supplies last.