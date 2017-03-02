Health career scholarships available

FARMINGTON - The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is once again offering health career scholarships. The scholarships will be presented to students in need of financial assistance who reside in Greater Franklin County, including Livermore Falls and Livermore, and are pursuing careers in the health care field.

To be eligible, the applications must be completed and returned by April 15. Applicants must also have been accepted to a school of their choice by that date.

In May, the Auxiliary will select six recipients for the $600 scholarships. The funds will be awarded following the successful completion of the first semester of post-secondary school.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Jill Gray at 779-2555.