Healthy Community Coalition announces July mobile events

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop including blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

July 24: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Food City in Livermore Falls; 2-5 p.m. at Food City in Wilton

July 27: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Farmington Summerfest

July 31: 2- 5 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington; 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dutch Treat in Wilton

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with financial programs to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

All services are provided free thanks to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation and the United Way of the Tri Valley Area. Special breast health services offered is available through funding from the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.