Healthy Community Coalition announces July mobile events

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening kits (FIT screening), and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

July 12: 1-4 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley

July 17: 9 a.m.-noon at Douin’s Market in New Sharon; and 2-5 p.m. at Edmund’s Market in Phillips

July 18: 1-4 p.m. at Food City in Livermore Falls where Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, will be offering acute health care for under- and uninsured individuals

July 19: 1-4 p.m. at Fotter’s Market in Eustis

July 20: 9 a.m.-noon at Food City in Wilton; 2-5 p.m. at the Hope Harvest Garden, next to the Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus, free container gardens, nutrition information, and a recipe demonstration

July 25: 1-4 p.m. at Tranten’s Market in Kingfield

June 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Summer Fest in downtown Farmington

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with financial programs to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

All services are provided free thanks to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation and the United Way of the Tri Valley Area. Special breast health services offered is available through funding from the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.