Healthy Community Coalition announces July Mobile Health Unit schedule

Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County announces its upcoming schedule of Mobile Health Unit events. A variety of free health screenings and education will be offered at each location. Screenings include blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening (FIT screening), and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows: July 6: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Edmunds Market in Phillips; 2:30-5:30 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley; July 7: 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Tranten’s Market in Kingfield; July 12: 1-4 p.m. at Food City in Livermore Falls; June13: 1-4 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Farmington; July 18: 2-5 p.m. at Food City in Wilton; and July 22: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Farmington Summer Fest.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

Breast health services are available through funding from the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.