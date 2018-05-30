Healthy Community Coalition announces June mobile events

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening kits (FIT screening), and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

June 1: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fotter’s Market in Eustis

June 4: 9 a.m.-noon at Edmund’s Market in Phillips; and 2-5 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington

June 5: 9 a.m.-noon at Douin’s Market in New Sharon; and 2-5 p.m. at Food City in Wilton

June 7: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Food City in Livermore Falls

June 8: 1-4 p.m. at Tranten’s Market in Kingfield

June 13: 2-5 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley; Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, will be offering acute health care for under- and uninsured individuals; Janet Smith from New Ventures will be available from 3-4 p.m. with information and assistance regarding Rainy Day Savings Accounts and Family Development Accounts.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with financial programs to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.