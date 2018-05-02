Healthy Community Coalition announces mobile events

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening kits (FIT screening), and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

May 8: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Food City in Wilton

May 9: 9 a.m.-noon at Tranten’s in Kingfield; and 1-4 p.m. at Fotter’s Market in Eustis (Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, will be offering acute care in Eustis for under- and uninsured individuals from 2-4 p.m.)

May 10: 9 a.m.-noon at IGA in Rangeley; and 1-4 p.m. at Edmunds Market in Phillips

May 16: 2-5 p.m. at Food City in Livermore Falls

May 17: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Douin’s Market in New Sharon; and 2-5 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling as well as assistance with programming to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

All services are provided free due to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation and the United Way of the Tri Valley Area, and the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.