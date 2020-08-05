Healthy Community Coalition announces Mobile Health Unit events

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free Mobile Health Unit events in which a variety of health screenings and education will be offered at each event. Screenings offered include blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis.

Community members who would like to receive a health screening and or an acute medical visit with a clinician (if uninsured or underinsured), must schedule an appointment time in advance by calling 779-2750. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on time availability.

The August schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington; Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley; Thursday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. at Bass Park in Wilton; Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 1-4 p.m. at Edmunds Market in Phillips; Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Eustis Town Office in Eustis; Thursday, Aug. 20 from 1-4 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington; Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 1-4 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington; Wednesday, Aug. 26 from noon -3 p.m. at Hope Harvest Garden, next to Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus; and Thursday, Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m. at Dollar General in Livermore Falls.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance to help cover these costs. Information offered includes COVID-19, cancer prevention, substance use prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and tobacco recovery support. Free fresh produce will be distributed when available, while supplies last.

HCC staff and clinicians will meet with individuals outside of the Mobile Health Unit under a tent. All individuals attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

To schedule an appointment or for more information contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.