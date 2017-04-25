Healthy Community Coalition announces new Community Connector website

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition is excited to announce the launch of the newly updated Community Connector website, the area’s oldest online resource directory for Greater Franklin County. The new website features easier navigation, newsletter sign up, and an online form for submitting new listings and upcoming events.

“The Community Connector has been a valuable resource for local residents and organizations and we are excited about this new and improved design,” said Jennifer McCormack, HCC executive director.

The Community Connector was first launched in 2004 as a way to connect residents of Greater Franklin County with health and wellness resources. Thanks to funding from the Carol M. White PEP grant, the Community Connector received a complete redesign, including a new logo and mobile responsiveness for smart phones and tablets. Visitors to the site will find all kinds of different health and wellness resources including information about local physical activity opportunities, prescription drug safety, substance misuse treatment and prevention, health care providers, nutrition education, and youth opportunities.

Free listing of news and events on The Community Connector is available for all area nonprofits organizations and groups. To view the new site visit www.thecommunityconnector.org.

For more information about The Community Connector please contact Program Director Lorri Brown at (207) 779-2409.