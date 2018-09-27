Healthy Community Coalition announces October mobile events

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening kits (FIT screening), and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

Oct 2: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Tranten’s Market in Kingfield;

Oct 3:1-4 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley where Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, will be offering acute health care for under- and uninsured individuals;

Oct. 4: 9 a.m.-noon at Walmart in Farmington and 1-4 p.m. at Food City in Wilton;

Oct. 9: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fotter’s Market in Eustis;

Oct. 10: 9 a.m.-noon at Douin’s Market in New Sharon and 1-4 p.m. at Food City in Livermore Falls;

Oct. 11: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Edmunds Market in Phillips;

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with financial programs to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

All services are provided free thanks to funding from the Doree Taylor Foundation, John T. Gorman Foundation, United Way of the Tri Valley Area, and the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Karen Garland-Kidder at 779-2018 or kgarlandki@fchn.org.