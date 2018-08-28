Healthy Community Coalition announces September mobile events

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening kits (FIT screening), and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 7: noon-3 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley and from 4-6 p.m. at Edmunds Market in Phillips;

Sept. 11: noon-3 p.m. at Tranten’s Market in Kingfield;

Sept. 12: noon-3 p.m. at Fotter’s Market in Eustis; and

Sept. 16-23: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Farmington Fairgrounds near the grandstand with special topics and medical providers each day.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with financial programs to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

All services are provided free thanks to funding from the Doree Taylor Foundation, John T. Gorman Foundation, United Way of the Tri Valley Area, and Ladd Charitable Corporation.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.