Healthy Community Coalition hosting free workshop that addresses drug use stigma

FARMINGTON - The Healthy Community Coalition is hosting a free workshop titled “Understanding Drug-Related Stigma” on Thursday, May 24, 1-7:30 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The workshop is for professionals who work or deal with those who use drugs, as well as anyone in the community who is interested in learning more about addiction and how personal biases, stigma, and shaming can have a negative effect on people who use drugs.

The workshop will help participants understand why people use drugs, explore their own biases and gain tips on how to have more empathy and understanding for people who may have an active substance use disorder.

A meal catered by Calzolaio’s will be provided.

To register please contact Ashley McCarthy, HCC program and planning coordinator at 779-2463