Healthy Community Coalition offers healthy food shopping tours

WILTON - Healthy Community Coalition is offering a free “Cooking Matters at the Store” shopping tour event at the Wilton Blueberry Festival on Friday, Aug. 4. Two sessions will be offered. The first session begins at 10 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m.

Cooking Matters at the Store shopping tours offer consumers tips and tools for purchasing healthy foods on a budget. Tour participants will gain a variety of practical skills including buying fruits and vegetables on a budget, comparing unit prices to find bargains, reading and comparing food labels, identifying whole grains, and tips for sticking to a budget while shopping.

There will be an information station at the Mobile Health Unit with samples, recipes, and activities. Event participants who visit each station and complete a short survey will receive a free $10 Hannaford gift card to purchase a healthy meal on the budget, a reusable grocery bag, and recipe booklet with simple tips on buying healthy, low-cost foods.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Laura Quynn at 779-2928 or lquynn@fchn.org.

Healthy Community Coalition Nutrition Education classes are made possible through Maine SNAP-Ed. Maine SNAP-Ed is a USDA funded grant, administered by Maine DHHS, implemented statewide by University of New England through contracts with the Healthy Maine Partnership.

“Cooking Matters at the Store” is a curriculum of Cooking Matters, a program of Share Our Strength and the Good Shepherd Food Bank in partnership with Healthy Community Coalition. Cooking Matters is sponsored locally by Hannaford.