Healthy Community Coalition to distribute Farmers to Families food boxes

FARMINGTON—On Monday, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County (HCC) to will distribute 1,200 food boxes to families throughout Franklin County through the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Farmers to Families is a government sponsored program in which the USDA awards vendors to procure, pack, and deliver combination food boxes to non-profits in states across the country. The opportunity benefits farmers, growers and consumers who have all been impacted financially by COVID-19.

Each food box includes 12 pounds of fresh produce, five pounds of meat, 5 pounds of dairy products, and a gallon of milk.

Food will be distributed on Monday, Nov. 23 starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last at the Farmington Walmart through drive-through contactless pick up. Masks are required.

All are welcome to receive a free box. Businesses who would like to receive boxes for their employees who may be working during the day can make arrangements in advance.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.