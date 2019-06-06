Healthy Community Coalition to host garden event

FARMINGTON - Join Healthy Community Coalition staff and Dave Fuller from the Cooperative Extension service for a free gardening event on Thursday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Hope Harvest Garden located next to Stanley Health Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Staff will offer gardening tips and hands-on demonstrations on growing fresh vegetables and Fuller will be available to answer all gardening questions. Participants will be able to take home their own container garden. All plants and supplies are free, while supplies last.

In the case of severe weather the event will be postponed to June 27.

Container gardening is a fun and easy way to enjoy fresh vegetables regardless of whether one has limited space in their yard as these gardens grow well on sunny steps and entryways.

For more information contact Laura Quynn at 779-2928.