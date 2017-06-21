Healthy Community Coalition to host garden events

FARMINGTON - Join Healthy Community Coalition staff for a free gardening event at the Hope Harvest Garden located next to Stanley Health Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Staff and Master Gardeners will offer gardening tips and hands-on demonstrations of on growing fresh vegetables. Participants will be able to take home their own container garden. All plants and supplies are free, while supplies last.

Garden events are scheduled for:

Wednesday, June 21: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Friday, June 23: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Container gardening is an easy way to enjoy fresh vegetables regardless of whether one has limited space in their yard. These gardens grow well on sunny steps and entryways. It is a fun way for individuals and children to learn about growing their own fresh fruits and vegetables.

Staff on the Mobile Health Unit will be also offering free health screenings, education, and information. Services are provided free thanks to funding from the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, the John T. Gorman Foundation, and Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information contact Janis Walker at 779-2750.