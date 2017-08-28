Healthy Community Coalition’s Sept. mobile health unit events

Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) announces its September schedule of free health screenings and education. It is as follows:

Sept. 1: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fotter’s in Eustis and 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Tranten’s in Kingfield; Sept. 12: 9 a.m.-noon at Food City in Wilton and 1-4 p.m. at Food City in Livermore Falls, Nurse Practitioner Deborah Burchfield will be on board to provide free medical care for sick visits, follow up appointments, or referrals; Sept. 13: 9 a.m.-noon at Edmund’s in Phillips and 1-4 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley.

The Coalition will also be participating in the Franklin County Agricultural Fair from Sept. 17-23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily near the grandstand. Daily themes and services provided are forthcoming.

Screenings offered include blood pressure, cholesterol, colon cancer screening (FIT screening) and body composition analysis. Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with programming to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

All services are provided free thanks to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation and the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and the Ladd Foundation. Special breast health services offered is available through funding from the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.