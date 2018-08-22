Healthy Eating for Cancer Survivors workshop Wednesday Aug. 29

FARMINGTON - Does sugar feed cancer? Should I avoid soy? Should I be eating organic foods?

These are just a few of the questions being answered at a free presentation called “Healthy Eating for Cancer Survivors” taking place on Wednesday, August 29, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Participants will learn how to make healthy eating and lifestyle choices to reduce their risk of cancer recurrence and promote overall wellness as a cancer survivor.

This class is free of charge and open to all cancer survivors and their caregivers.

The program is being presented by Donna Walsh, MS, RD, LD, a board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition, affiliated with the MaineGeneral Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.

To register or for more information, call 626-4857 or email donna.walsh@mainegeneral.org.