Hope Association’s differing programs

RUMFORD - Supported Living programs are for individuals with disabilities who have developed many of the skills needed to live more independently, but who still need some skilled supports to teach and manage their activities of daily living. Some of those skills include: bill paying and good personal financial management, menu planning, shopping, cooking and clean-up, good personal hygiene, medical supports, medication administration, safety in the community, engaging in community activities and other needs as identified by the individual in his/her personal planning meeting. Hours of support can vary from daily supports to as little as supports provided once a week to ensure that things are going well. Individuals in Supported Living have 24/7 access to skilled supports if needed. Supported Living staff are qualified Direct Support Professionals who are employees of the Hope Association and maintain their trainings and certifications through the Association. Supported Living staff need to be able to work a flexible schedule that meets the individual needs of the people who are supported.

Shared Living programs are those that connect adults with disabilities to private families or individuals who agree to provide quality living and support services in their private home. In this model, residential supports are provided to foster independence and a feeling of self-worth for individuals while providing oversight for good health, good hygiene, good dietary practices and meal preparation and transportation to medical appointments, day activities and other events. This is generally a long term commitment to provide ongoing stability and supports. Respite supports can be arranged. Shared Living providers are not direct employees of the Hope Association, but sub contract their services and supports to the Association and agree to maintain trainings and certifications to ensure quality services.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Direct Support Professional for the Hope Association or want to learn more about providing Shared Living Supports, please call Hope Association at 364-4561 and you will be placed in touch with the correct provider.

Interested applicants need to be: 18 years or older, be reliable and dependable, have a valid and clear Maine Driver’s license and must be able to pass a criminal background check.