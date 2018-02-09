Hospice Volunteers offering grieving children’s program facilitator training

WATERVILLE - Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a 20-hour facilitator training for their grieving children’s program, Hope's Place, starting Monday, Feb. 26.

The training dates will be Monday and Wednesdays: February 26, 28, March 5 and 7 from 5-8:30pm and March 12 and 14 from 5:30-8:30pm. Those who complete the training are prepared to co-facilitate a peer grief support group for children, teens, their parents or guardians. The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups, which nurture and encourage safe expression of grief and loss. Hope’s Place honors each person’s individuality and their process towards discovery of resiliency and emotional well-being.

The training will be taught by the staff and volunteers at the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area’s community Center, 304 Main Street, Waterville. There will be a $30 processing fee for materials. For more information, call Bereavement/Youth Services Coordinator, Jillian Roy at 873-3615, email at jroy@hvwa.org or visit www.hvwa.org