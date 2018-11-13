Hospital rating group issues safety grade for Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON – The Leapfrog Group, a national organization that tracks hospital quality, gave Franklin Memorial Hospital a “B” ranking in its fall safety ratings for hospital organization’s nationally.

The grade for the fall follows a spring rating period when Franklin Memorial and many other smaller hospitals nationally did not receive a rating because of changes in data reporting procedures by the federal government.

The most recent grade was based on a scale that gave Franklin Memorial a score of 2.96, just .04 of a point shy of the 3.0 mark that would have merited an “A” for the hospital.

Franklin Memorial performed at or above standards in 26 areas examined by Leapfrog, and below in just two.

“While it’s disappointing to miss a top score by such a small margin, we do feel good about our quality and safety efforts with this review,” said Trudy A. Iams, Franklin Memorial Hospital’s director of quality. “This positive report along with our having been named a Top Rural Hospital by the Leapfrog organization this past December is strong evidence of the work we are doing to constantly improve on behalf of our patients.”

Leapfrog is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting quality and safety in health care through transparency and benchmarking. It was founded in in 2000 by large employers and healthcare purchasers. Leapfrog has been issuing its hospital safety grade ratings, which come out twice a year, since 2012.