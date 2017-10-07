How to dispose of unused Rx medication

Is your medicine cabinet filled with expired drugs or medications you no longer need?

Your best option for safe disposal is to turn all unused and expired medications in during a DEA Drug Take-Back Event, or drop it (anonymously) into a medication collection box. Collection boxes are available during business hours at the Jay, Rangeley, Farmington Police Dept departments and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

While most drugs can be thrown in the household trash, consumers should take certain precautions before disposal.

FDA Guidelines for Drug Disposal:

• Follow specific disposal instructions on the drug label or patient information that accompanies the medication.

• DO NOT FLUSH prescription medication unless the drug information specifically instructs you to do so.

If there are no disposal instructions, do the following:

Take medication out of original containers and mix with an undesirable substance such as used coffee grounds or kitty litter. The medication will be less appealing to children and pets and unrecognizable to people who may intentionally go through your trash.

Put medications in a sealable bag, empty can, or other container to prevent the medication from leaking out of a garbage bag.

For more information please contact Program Coordinator Katherine Lemieux at 207-779-2262 klemieux@fchn.org or visit our FAQ here.