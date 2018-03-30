How to identify domestic violence on a college campus

Written by Kayla St Pierre

People might be able to recognize some of the most common signs of domestic violence, like physical abuse, but there are other forms of abuse that are less well known/harder to recognize. Many victims of dating violence experience abuse while living on their college campus. Just under half of college women have experienced some form of abusive behavior from their partners. Likewise, women between the ages of 16 and 24 are at the most risk of experiencing dating violence. More than half of college students admitted to dating violence as being difficult to recognize and being unaware of how to help someone who may be experiencing it.

To account for the difficulty in recognizing abusive behavior, let’s start with some common symptoms and signs. First and foremost, inflicting physical harm to another person is abuse. However, dating violence is not strictly a physical encounter. Abuse can be more difficult to recognize when we talk about i emotional and mental abuse. Fits of extreme jealousy or possessiveness are red flags for abuse that are commonly overlooked. Often times, an abuser will blame their victim, refusing to take responsibility for their actions. Controlling one’s social life is another red flag. This can occur through control of one’s online presence or isolating the victim from their friends and family. A common form of dating violence on college campuses is gas lighting.

Gas lighting, which is when an abuser tries to undermine their victim’s mental health or perception of reality, is an act of dating violence that goes especially unnoticed because many people have little knowledge of what constitutes gaslighting. Gaslighting appears in many forms. The abuser may:

- Refuse to listen or “not understand” what you’re saying

- Question your validity or accuracy on the events or memories you bring up

- Undermine your needs and make your problems seem irrelevant and unimportant

- “Forget” or deny that certain things occurred, or certain promises were made

These forms of gas lighting usually occur gradually, making it even more difficult to catch on to the abuse. Gas lighting is very common, and it even occurs in the small-town University of Maine at Farmington. This may come as shocking news to some, but as a member of the demographic at risk, I have seen it first-hand. The fact that gas lighting is so difficult to notice make it even more crucial that we educate others about it. Many don’t even recognize its existence, let alone its role of affecting college students. Gas lighting is mental manipulation, and in some cases, the victim may even believe themselves to be insane, and question their reality. The primary prevention necessary to diminishing the use of gas lighting is education.

Anyone can be a victim of gaslighting or be in a position to help a friend experiencing abuse, so it is important to educate yourself on the forms of gas lighting as a means of avoidance. It’s also important to develop and trust one’s intuition. As a friend, family member, or overall witness to gas lighting, it is important to spread the word of what gas lighting is and support a victim of gas lighting. Many people who experience gas lighting have feelings of isolation, which allows them to be further influenced by the abuse. Let them know that you support them. Safe Voices is one resource that can offer assistance to anyone worried about a victim or are a victim themselves of gas lighting and other forms of dating violence.

If you or anyone you know may need help in this situation, please contact Hillary Hooke from Safe Voices at hhooke@safevoices.org or by calling 1-800- 559-2927.