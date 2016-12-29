Intensive Outpatient Programming: Helping individuals with addiction

Editor's note: This is the second in a series on what substance abuse addiction and treatment looks like in our area. On Monday Jan. 9, community forums about opioid addiction in greater Franklin County will take place at Spruce Mountain Middle School from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. and at Mt. Abram High School from 6 to 8 p.m.

By Dalene Sinskie, Executive Director of Evergreen Behavioral Services

In an attempt to bring much needed services to Greater Franklin County for those struggling with addiction, Evergreen Behavioral Services initiated a pilot project for a substance use intensive outpatient program in July of 2016.

Intensive outpatient programming commonly referred to as “IOP”, is a level of care meeting the needs of individuals who require more than weekly counseling but not a hospital or residential stay. IOP is a structured series of groups which at least 3 days a week for 3 hours per day, for 8-12 weeks depending on the individual. IOP is intended to promote stabilization of the individual while they remain in their home and community and receive support from family and friends. Often individuals attending IOP continues to work and/or attend school.

What can someone expect when entering into an IOP program?

The day starts with check-in group which is a facilitated discussion of how each person is doing, what they worked on since last group and anything they might want to share. Next the work takes on a specific topic and focus for the day in the Skills Building Group. This group is designed to help learn and practice skills to help manage emotions and effectively tolerate what life tosses your way with a focus on early recovery skills, and relapse prevention. Before leaving for the day, group members engage in a closing activity which includes a brief review of the day and homework assignment.

What does someone need from others when entering into treatment and working towards recovery?

Support, support, and more support. This can be a time of challenge for many reasons. For those working, a supportive employer who recognizes the benefits to the company by the individual who gets help and returns to work a full participating member of the work team. Family members can lend support by getting educated themselves. It is important that families and friends learn about addiction signs and triggers and participate in any family programs that are offered in the community.

The community can help by reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders. Stigma not only directly impacts the person striving for recovery but indirectly impacts families and friends. Being able to openly discuss substance use, access treatment options, and availability of education are key components to successfully building a recovery friendly community.

On Jan. 9, community forums about opioid addiction in Greater Franklin County are happening at Spruce Mountain Middle School from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. and at Mt. Abram High School from 6 – 8 p.m. This is an opportunity for community members to learn more about the complexities of addiction and treatment, and share their own experiences and ideas to develop a plan of action that will help support individuals who are in treatment and strengthen existing prevention efforts. For more information about the Jan. 9 Community Forum or to RSVP, please contact Program Director Lorri Brown at 779-2409 or ljbrown@fchn.org

For more information about Intensive Outpatient Programming, contact Evergreen Behavioral Services 779-2398.