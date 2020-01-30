Kick off with Go Red for Women on Feb. 7

FARMINGTON - The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women, according to the American Heart Association.

It’s no longer just about wearing red during February; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without.

Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented; cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, according to American Heart Association.

“The first line of defense is starting with the primary care provider and having a discussion with them about your symptoms and also about the risks. They are our first line of defense when it comes to heart problems,” said Lynette J. Weeman, DO, Maine Medical Partners - MaineHealth Cardiology. “One of the issues is that women often ignore their problems, perhaps longer than men. I think that if there are symptoms that are concerning, even if they sound like they might be a bit different, it’s really important to share those with your primary care provider and let them help you understand if it’s something to be concerned about.”

You can control or treat these risk factors below with lifestyle changes and with your health care provider's help:

High blood pressure

Smoking

High blood cholesterol

Lack of regular activity

Obesity or overweight

Diabetes

Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk for heart disease. Start with a commitment to your health today. It isn’t something you have to do alone either, so grab a friend or a family member and dress red on Friday, Feb. 7.