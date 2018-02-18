King attends world record snowmobile ride for Cystic Fibrosis

OQUOSSOC – U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) attended the World Record Snowmobile Ride for Cystic Fibrosis at Bald Mountain Camps in the Rangeley Lakes region recently. Senator King participated in a snowmobile ride and provided remarks. The snowmobile ride aims to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis and support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northern New England Chapter.

“Today’s ride captures two important aspects of Maine life: an appreciation for our state’s unrivaled natural beauty, and an overwhelming desire to support members of our community who are facing challenges,” said Senator King. “As a member of the Cystic Fibrosis Caucus, I’m all too aware of the impacts of this disease and the importance of research and access to quality care to CF patients. It was my pleasure to participate in this ride to raise awareness, and I commend the organizers for harnessing a Maine tradition to benefit a worthy cause.”

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. There are over 250 people with cystic fibrosis in Maine and over 30,000 across the country.

Senator King is a member of the Congressional Cystic Fibrosis Caucus, a 160 member bipartisan, bicameral group of senators and representatives committed to raising awareness for cystic fibrosis; supporting CF research, drug discovery, and development; encouraging collaboration between the public sector and private organizations; and supporting access to quality, affordable cystic fibrosis care.