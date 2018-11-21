Kingfield Health Center thanks community for holiday food drive support

KINGFIELD - The staff of Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is grateful for the generous community support for its Thanksgiving Food Drive. The health center accepted just over $700 in donations, five large boxes of food, and two large boxes of fresh squash. This enabled the practice to donate nine Thanksgiving dinners to area residents.

The staff extends special thanks to Tranten’s Market for allowing food collection onsite and putting up the Thanksgiving dinners.

For many families and individuals in Franklin County, food insecurity is a harsh reality that must be faced 365 days a year. Any leftover money and food will help support the onsite food closet at the health center in 2019.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is a practice of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral health care to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of health care and medications including the Health Insurance Marketplace. A private, non-profit with a 43-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and individual donations.