Kingfield Health Center to offer free Living Well for Better Health class

KINGFIELD – Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is pleased to offer a free Living Well for Better Health class starting Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Because ongoing health conditions affect so many adults, SeniorsPlus offers this interactive workshop where participants learn tools to better manage their own health conditions. The Living Well workshop has also been shown to reduce hospitalizations by improving participant’s ability to take care of their health.

Topics discussed during this six-week course include depression, medication use, nutrition, and communication skills. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday for six weeks. The class begins on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and ends on Sept. 26. All sessions will be held at Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland.

To register or for more information, please call Mt. Abram Regional Health Center at (207) 265-4555. Western Mountains Baptist Church is located at 929 Carrabassett Road in New Portland.

Living Well for Better Health is FREE and open to the public. Caretakers and spouses are welcome to attend as well.