Kingfield Health Center to offer free ‘Living Well for Better Health’ series

KINGFIELD – Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is pleased to offer a FREE Living Well for Better Health series starting Thursday, July 12. Because ongoing health conditions affect so many adults, SeniorsPlus offers this interactive workshop series where participants learn tools to better manage their own health conditions. The Living Well workshop has also been shown to reduce hospitalizations by improving participant’s ability to take care of their health.

After completing a recent workshop series, Jane Deeley said: "I have met with both successes as well as things that still need work, but the goals remain locked in my mind and I will continue working on them on my own after the class is finished."

Topics discussed during this six-week course include depression, medication use, nutrition, planning your future and how to talk with your health provider. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday for six weeks.The class begins on Thursday, July 12 and ends on Aug. 16. All sessions will be held at Western Mountains Baptist Church, which is located at 929 Carrabassett Road, New Portland.

To register or for more information, please call Mt. Abram Regional Health Center at (207) 265-4555.

Living Well for Better Health is free and open to the public. Caretakers and spouses are welcome to attend as well!