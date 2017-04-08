Living Well for Better Health workshop to be held in Rangeley

RANGELEY - Do you or someone you care for have diabetes, arthritis, heart trouble, depression or another long term health condition? Attending a Living Well for Better Health workshop will give you valuable information to help you to feel better and manage your health.

You will learn how to make your daily tasks easier, relax and manage stress and new ways of finding support and solutions to your health concerns. The Living Well workshop has been shown to reduce hospitalizations by improving a person’s ability to take care of their health.

Living Well is a free six-week workshop held once a week, for two and a half hours each session. Discussion and activities focus on topics such as dealing with frustration, exercising at your level of ability, working with your healthcare provider, setting personal goals, managing pain, healthy eating and improving communication skills to name a few. A family member, friend or caregiver can also participate.

The next 6-week Living Well workshop series will be held on Thursdays running from April 27 to June 1 at Rangeley Family Medicine located at 42 Dallas Hill Road. A book and relaxation CD are loaned out for your use during class. If you wish to buy them the book costs $15 and the CD $10.

To register or for more information, please contact Cecilia Natale at SeniorsPlus, toll free at 1-800-427-1241.