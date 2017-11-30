Living Well for Better Health workshops being held at FMH

FARMINGTON - If you, or someone you care for, has chronic aches and pains, feels tired, are concerned about weight, feels stressed or are dealing with other ongoing health concerns, attending a Living Well for Better Health workshop may help you learn new ways to feel better and be in control of your life.

Because ongoing health conditions affect so many adults, Health Reach Community Health Centers and SeniorsPlus offer this interactive workshop where participants learn tools to better manage their health conditions. The Living Well workshop has been shown to reduce hospitalizations by improving participants’ ability to take care of their health.

This workshop draws a real mix a people – adults with diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, weight concerns, and many other health conditions. Discussion and activities focus on dealing with frustration, exercising at your level of ability, working with your healthcare provider, setting goals, and much more. A family member, friend or caregiver can also participate.

The next six-week Living Well workshop series will be held on Thursdays starting Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Chisholm Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons in Farmington, ME. The book and CD used during the workshop are loaned to participants at no charge.

To register or for more information please call SeniorsPlus 207-795-4010.