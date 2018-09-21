Lustgarten Walk Saturday Sept. 22

FARMINGTON - Join us for the inaugural Lustgarten Walk—Farmington on Saturday, Sept. 22. Send a crew to capture local residents fight against pancreatic cancer at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of only eight percent. This year, more than 55,000 cases will be diagnosed and approximately 44,000 people will die from pancreatic cancer in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 200 Maine residents will die from this disease this year.

In addition to uniting the community in the spirit of hope, 100 percent of the money raised goes to advancing research aimed at early detection methods, better treatments, and ultimately, a cure for pancreatic cancer. Visit www.lustgarten.org to register and learn more.

Walk leader Jean Sinclair lost her mother-in-law to pancreatic cancer in 2017. She learned about the Lustgarten Foundation after her passing and decided to become involved with the organization. At the time, the Foundation had an existing pancreatic cancer research walk in Maine, which Jean joined. She later volunteered to become the walk leader and moved the walk to Farmington. Now, Jean walks to honor her mother-in-law and all of the patients, survivors, and loved ones who have been affected by this disease.

Registration is at 8 a.m. at 111 South Street in Farmington with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.

The Lustgarten Foundation is America’s largest private foundation dedicated to funding pancreatic cancer research. Based in Woodbury, N.Y., the Foundation supports research to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, facilitates dialogue within the medical and scientific community, and educates the public about the disease through awareness campaigns and fundraising events. Since its inception, the Lustgarten Foundation has directed $165 million to research and assembled the best scientific minds with the hope that one day, a cure can be found. Thanks to separate funding to support administrative expenses, 100 percent of your donation goes directly to pancreatic cancer research. For more information, please visit www.lustgarten.org.