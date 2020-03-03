Maine CDC provides COVID-19 travel guidance

AUGUSTA - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is sharing current travel guidance in light of the evolving global response to 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Individuals with plans to travel abroad are advised to frequently check for advisory updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and travel advisories from the U.S. Department of State. These federal agencies are monitoring the COVID-19 situation abroad and providing guidance to potential travelers.

U.S. CDC recommends that individuals who recently traveled to Italy, South Korea, or other regions where COVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing should monitor their own health. Quarantine, which is used to restrict the movement of well individuals who may have been exposed to communicable diseases to see if they become sick, is not currently recommended for travelers returning from these areas. Individuals without symptoms, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, may return to their regular activities.

If you recently traveled to a country with a COVID-19 outbreak and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing within 14 days after you left, you should:

Isolate at home for 14 days if the symptoms are mild.

Seek medical advice if the symptoms become more severe. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Avoid contact with others.

Avoid travel on public transportation.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Wash your hands with soap and water immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60 percent to 95 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Maine currently has no confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus. As Maine CDC previously reported, one individual in Maine who met federal requirements to be tested for the virus tested negative. The risk to the public remains low, and Maine CDC continues comprehensive planning to ensure Maine is ready should the virus affect people here. Governor Janet Mills has convened a Coronavirus Response Team, led by Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah, charged with coordinating State government’s response across departments and local agencies and health authorities to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Maine CDC remains committed to providing accurate, up-to-date information about the 2019 novel coronavirus to Maine people. Please visit the Maine CDC website at www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus.