Maine Hospice Council & Center holding annual Hospice and Palliative Care Wellness Retreat

RANGELEY - The Maine Hospice Council & Center for End-of-Life Care is holding its 15th Annual Hospice and Palliative Care Wellness Retreat, Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at the Rangeley Inn, Rangeley. The Retreat is sponsored by Hospice Care Connection

The MHC Retreat theme is “Time to Celebrate Yourself.” With that in mind, Retreat attendees have several workshops available, including:

“Legacy Project: Every One Has a Story to Tell, ” focusing on creating a Legacy Project-style keepsake.

ACT (Acceptance & Commitment Therapies) in Chronic Pain & Addiction: Evidenced based psychotherapy that considers suffering to be directly connected to our relationship with our thoughts and feelings.

Feeding Our Soul: Nourishing Our Greatest Resource: Caring for the caregiver.

Watercolor: Reflecting through art the beauty in the life surrounding you.

Medicinal Cannabis: A presentation on the benefits of Medicinal Cannabis.

Native Flute As Therapy: Learning to play and enjoy the soothing sounds of the Native American Flute

Additional weekend activities include nature hikes, kayaking, horseback-riding, a talent show, Lake Cruise, and/or quiet time to simply reflect and relax.

Registrations end Oct. 1, 2018. There are still opportunities for Retreat sponsors and for vendors. For more information on all Retreat questions please call MHC Executive Assistant, Kathryn Randall at 207-626-0651 or krandall@mainehospicecouncil.org

For complete Retreat Agenda information online: https://conta.cc/2NzYDd2

The Maine Hospice Council exists to promote universal access to quality end-of-life care through innovation, creativity, education, advocacy and collaboration.