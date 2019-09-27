Maine Medical Center’s NICU community outreach education program trains staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON - Maine Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit community outreach education program recently visited Franklin Memorial Hospital to provide training to pediatricians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists and other delivery providers on newborn resuscitation. The training provided an opportunity to share knowledge among MaineHealth hospitals for consistent patient care within the integrated system.

Participants refreshed key skills and practiced simulated scenarios using specialized baby manikins that cry, move, breath and give other important signals to the clinical team. The scenarios took place on the Family Birthing Center for staff to practice skills in their own setting and to streamline teamwork in managing a newborn emergency with positive outcomes.