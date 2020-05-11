MaineHealth initiative connects patients with programs

PORTLAND – With thousands of Mainers losing jobs and, often, employer-sponsored health insurance during the recent COVID-19 outbreak, leaders of a program at MaineHealth want people to know that assistance is available to connect them with resources to obtain new coverage and find affordable options for care.

The MaineHealth Access to Care Team specializes in assisting patients in getting the coverage and care they need. With more than 100,000 Mainers out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, program leaders say they remain ready to support those whose health care coverage has been impacted.

“Not all Mainers and patients in MaineHealth’s service area are aware of the variety of programs we offer to assist with access to healthcare resources. We want to let them know that we’re here to help,” said Kimberly Beaudoin, Access to Care Coverage Team director.

The help line for the Access to Care team is (833) MHHELP1 (833-644-3571). There is no charge to use this help line, as the program is fully funded and offered by MaineHealth. When an individual calls, they are screened for all state and federal programs and supported through the application process with the goal of ensuring access to comprehensive, affordable health care and an improved quality of life.

Access to Care also provides uninsured Mainers and those who do not qualify for public and private health insurance access to a team of Coverage Case Managers to help identify applicable programs. In addition to offering options related to insurance, the program assists with low-cost/free prescription drug programs, donated health care services, connections to transportation, services for those experiencing homelessness and addresses other needs such as food insecurity, heating assistance, etc. Access to Care aims to take a holistic approach to assisting vulnerable populations.

“This program is in keeping with our vision working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,” says Bill Caron, CEO of MaineHealth. “Access to Care works to ensure comprehensive, affordable health care and improve the quality of life. In these uncertain and trying times, we want anyone in need of support to reach out to us so that we can help.”

For more information, visit www.mainehealth.org/healthy-communities/access-to-care.