Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center to receive equipment upgrades

FARMINGTON - In 2004, family and friends of Martha Beck Webber pledged $100,000 to create an endowed fund to support Franklin Memorial Hospital’s then new breast care center. The gift named the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, in memory of Peter Webber’s late wife, Martha, who passed away as the result of breast cancer in 1995.

Through successful fundraising—including the Sugarloaf Charity Summit—the endowment has grown to more than $1.3 million. As a result the Webber family recently authorized FMH to use funds to replace its two mammography units and stereotactic needle biopsy unit.

“Our family is committed to supporting the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center to provide the highest level of quality breast health care to patients in our community,” said Peter Webber. “Part of that commitment is assuring that the technology used is state-of-the art so that patients can be evaluated and diagnosed with the highest level of accuracy and efficiency.”

The forthcoming advanced form of mammography technology called digital tomosynthesis produces clear, highly focused 3-dimensional images throughout the breast using low-dose x-rays that aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast disease.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, with locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls, offers timely access to screening and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of providers. Digital mammograms are performed with advanced equipment and a board-certified radiologist interprets each exam. A care support nurse is available to personally guide each patient through the screening, diagnosis, and if necessary, the treatment process.

In Oct. 2017, the National Consortium of Breast Centers recognized the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center as a Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence, the highest level attainable in the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers Program™.