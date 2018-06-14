Massages offered at Sandy River Farmers Market

FARMINGTON - Lynn Reid, licensed massage therapist, will be offering free 10-minute chair massages at the Sandy River Farmers Market located on Front Street.

Reid will be at the market during operating hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the summer unless the weather is severe. All ages are welcome!

Anyone who schedules an appointment at the market will receive $10 off their first, in-office appointment. Reid practices at Cristi DeMarco Acupuncture which is right across the street from the market at 193 Front Street, Suite 2.

Reid can be contacted directly by phone (207) 837-2392 or email lynn.serenitypathmassage@gmail.com

Cristi DeMarco Acupuncture offers acupuncture, massage, Chinese herbal medicine, craniosacral therapy, Reiki and Polarity in Farmington and Kingfield. For more information visit www.demarcoacupuncture.com or call the office at (207) 778-9700.