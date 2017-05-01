A dictionary definition of mental health is: a person's condition regarding their psychological, emotional and social well-being. Every living human has mental health. It affects how we think, feel and act. It helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

One in 4 adults experiences a mental health condition every year. One in 20 lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. A mental health condition isn’t the result of just one event. Research suggests multiple, interlinking causes. Genetics, environment and lifestyle combine to influence whether one develops a mental health condition. A stressful job or home life makes some people more susceptible, as do traumatic life events. Biochemical processes and circuits as well as basic brain structure may also play a role.

Fifty percent of mental health conditions begin by age 14; 75 percent by age 24. The normal personality and behavior changes of adolescence may cover for symptoms of a mental health problem. So, early treatment and support are crucial. Meaningful roles in social life, school and work are very possible.

May is Mental Health Month. It is a time when the mental health community spreads awareness of information, resources and support, and increases advocacy efforts to help improve life for persons living with mental health problems and their families, friends and caregivers whose lives are directly impacted by their conditions.

In May this year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Western Mountains Maine affiliate and the Farmington and Mexico NAMI support groups are sponsoring NAMI's free Suicide Prevention and Awareness program for parents, community groups, businesses and school staffs and any other interested adults. It will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at MVHS in Rumford from 6-8 p.m. in the cafeteria. Several area mental health agencies will have displays, too.

On Saturday, May 27, there will be a car wash at the Information Booth in Rumford to raise funds to help bring mental health events, speakers and programs to this area. Later, in June, two NAMI Youth Mental Health First Aid courses will be offered: on June 20 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington and on June 27 at the Rumford Point Church in Rumford Point.

If there are specific mental health needs and wants for programs, NAMI education classes and speakers, please let one of the contacts below know, so we can plan ahead to schedule and get word out.

For information on local resources and efforts, contact: NAMI Western Mountains, ME affiliate (Oxford and Franklin counties) representatives: Dottie at 364-2197, Sue at 418-7904, or Louise at 592-9933.