Mobile Health Unit offering daily screenings at Farmington Fair

FARMINGTON - The Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County’s mobile health unit will be offering free screenings and other services daily at the Farmington Fair. Local health care providers will be joining HCC staff on the mobile health unit, with each day featuring a different theme and service.

The mobile health unit will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily offering blood pressure checks and general health information. Themes and services are as follows:

Sun., Sept. 17: breast cancer awareness, body composition analysis, and Deb Burchfield, DNP, offering free health care services and clinical breast exams;

Mon., Sept. 18: Nutrition Day complete with a Cooking Matters Pop-up Grocery Store Tour that shows how to eat healthy while saving money. Grocery Store Tours will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. Participants should show up early to get in on the fun and receive a $10 Hannaford gift card. Also, breast cancer awareness with Deb Burchfield, DNP, offering free health care services and clinical breast exams;

Tue., Sept. 19: Nutrition Day complete a Cooking Matters Pop-up Grocery Store Tour that shows how to eat healthy while saving money and receive a $10 Hannaford gift card. Grocery Store Tours will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. Breast cancer and colorectal cancer awareness, and falls prevention;

Wed., Sept. 20: physical activity, interactive games for youth, 5210 Let’s Go information and substance abuse/prescription abuse prevention for teens and parents, flu shots, Affordable Care Act information, and breast cancer and colorectal cancer awareness;

Thu., Sept. 21: bone density screenings, flu shots, breast cancer and colorectal cancer awareness, Affordable Care Act information, and Dr. Marni Mishler-Stietzel, general surgeon will be answering questions about health;

Fri., Sept. 22: cholesterol screenings, flu shots, and breast and colorectal cancer awareness, and substance abuse/prescription abuse prevention;

Sat., Sept. 23: nutrition demonstration, physical activity, interactive games for youth, 5210 Let’s Go information, breast cancer and colorectal cancer awareness, and Affordable Care Act information.

All services are provided free. Donations are accepted. For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.