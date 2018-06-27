More than 60 attend Business After Hours at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomed more than 60 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce members to its business-after-hours health fair on June 21.

The Healthy Community Coalition had its Mobile Health Unit near the hospital’s main entrance, where visitors dropped in to have a body composition analysis performed that breaks down body weight into percentages of fat, lean body mass, minerals, and water.

Inside were healthy snack samples with recipes, worksite wellness information, staff from the Let’s Go Small Steps Program with a sugar display, assistance with advance directives, a NorthStar training demonstration, prescription assistance, a medication jeopardy game, and a spinning health quiz. Refreshments included fruit-infused water and a colorful buffet of fruits, vegetables, and hearty appetizers.

Rebecca Wood, FMH vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer took 15 attendees on an informative tour of the Maternal and Child Health Unit and the Surgical Services Unit.

The Auxiliary’s gift shop provided a door prize to lucky participant Robert Lively of Wilton.