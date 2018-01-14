MSAD 52 Adult Education offering CNA certification class

TURNER - Are you seeking a challenging and rewarding career in the medical field? Thinking about becoming a CNA? CNAs are caregivers who provide patients assistance with activities of daily living and basic needs. They also help patients feel safe and comfortable throughout their hospital stay. These direct caregivers spend most of their time assisting patients and listening to their concerns.

The State of Maine approved CNA course, offered 3 times a year, includes classroom work, skills labs, and clinical experience. The course is an 11- week course of 180 hours. Cost vary depending on the funding source. Tuition includes texts, materials, and fees. At the successful completion of the course, students take the State Certification Examination.

Contact the MSAD 52 Adult & Community Education office at 225-1010 to sign up for an intake session and to take the CASAS test.

Course fee: $975 Lab fee: $25 (includes textbook, state exam & CPR certification)

Call 225-1010 to pre-register and for more info.