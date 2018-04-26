Mt. Abram Regional Health Center hours to change

KINGFIELD – To better serve patients and the community, Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is extending its hours of operation beginning Monday, April 30. The health center will remain open later in the day throughout the week and will open earlier on Wednesdays. Mt. Abram Regional Health Center offers same day appointment availability to current patients.

The health center’s new hours will be as follows:

Monday

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For questions or to make an appointment, call Mt. Abram Regional Health Center at 207.265.4555. Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is located at 25 Depot Street, Kingfield, ME.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Mt. Abram offers a range of services including family medical care, counseling, and care management to residents of Kingfield, New Portland, Stratton, Carrabassett Valley, Phillips, and neighboring towns. A reduced fee program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents.