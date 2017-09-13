Mt. Abram Regional Health Center offers free Living Well for Better Health class

KINGFIELD – Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is pleased to offer a second free Living Well for Better Health class starting Wednesday, Sept. 20. The Health Center received such a positive response from the first series offered in August, that a waiting list quickly formed for a second series.

Topics discussed during this six-week course include depression, medication use, nutrition, and communication skills. Classes run from noon to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday for six weeks. The class begins on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and ends on October 26. All sessions will be held at Webster Hall.

Because ongoing health conditions affect so many adults, SeniorsPlus offers this interactive workshop where participants learn tools to better manage their own health conditions. The Living Well workshop has also been shown to reduce hospitalizations by improving participant’s ability to take care of their health.

To register or for more information, please call Mt. Abram Regional Health Center at (207) 265-4555. Webster Hall is located on 38 School Street in Kingfield.

Living Well for Better Health is free and open to the public. Caretakers and spouses are welcome to attend as well.